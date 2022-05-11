Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Community Healthcare Trust in a report released on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHCT. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.41. The company has a market cap of $927.66 million, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $51.53.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,374,000 after purchasing an additional 306,364 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,076,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,879,000 after buying an additional 233,350 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $7,484,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,619,000 after buying an additional 114,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 82,772 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 203.49%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

