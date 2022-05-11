Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CHCT)

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCTGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Community Healthcare Trust in a report released on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHCT. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.41. The company has a market cap of $927.66 million, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $51.53.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,374,000 after purchasing an additional 306,364 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,076,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,879,000 after buying an additional 233,350 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $7,484,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,619,000 after buying an additional 114,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 82,772 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 203.49%.

About Community Healthcare Trust (Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.