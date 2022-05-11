Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nautilus Biotechnology’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NAUT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.97 million and a P/E ratio of -5.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

