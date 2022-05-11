Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Issued By Cormark

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a research note issued on Friday, May 6th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VNP. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins lowered shares of 5N Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$4.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.95.

VNP opened at C$1.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.31. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$1.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.91. The firm has a market cap of C$110.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.18.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$81.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$72.07 million.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

