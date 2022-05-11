Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Issued By William Blair

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for EngageSmart in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. William Blair also issued estimates for EngageSmart’s FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.05.

Shares of EngageSmart stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50. EngageSmart has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $38.83.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $174,013.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter worth $73,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 52.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

