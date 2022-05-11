Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.85 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

NYSE:RNR opened at $145.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.44. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $134.70 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 0.58.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by ($2.14). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,933,000. SRB Corp grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 478,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,029,000 after buying an additional 322,200 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 8,987.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,999,000 after buying an additional 319,250 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth approximately $8,104,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 28.0% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 992,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,396,000 after buying an additional 217,095 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

