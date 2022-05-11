Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a research note issued on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PZZA. StockNews.com downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $122.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $86.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $140.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -254.55%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

