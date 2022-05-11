QUAI DAO Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last Week (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUAI DAO has a total market cap of $330,376.50 and $42,014.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QUAI DAO has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00526853 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,859.66 or 1.87223366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00032046 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,308.88 or 0.07344173 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000246 BTC.

QUAI DAO Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO . QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

