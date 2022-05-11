Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.71

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 9639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.63.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 152.93%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 97,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,740,793.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 469,703 shares of company stock valued at $13,069,731 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 10.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 16.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

