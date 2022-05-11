Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $23,868.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $15.54 million and $23,868.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000709 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,739.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,038.56 or 0.07093267 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017855 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00224242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.21 or 0.00654879 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00066502 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.77 or 0.00472414 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,235,448 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

