Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Up 3%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) shot up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.76. 260,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,176,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 3,111.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 128.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

