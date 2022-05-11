R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RCM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $19.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.18 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,439,516 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $470,024,000 after purchasing an additional 465,555 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,797,569 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $96,800,000 after acquiring an additional 174,530 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,480,336 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,706,000 after acquiring an additional 239,147 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,138,521 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $69,079,000 after acquiring an additional 596,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,319,322 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $51,048,000 after acquiring an additional 857,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

