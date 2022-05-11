Radio Caca Trading 33.5% Lower Over Last Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $399.53 million and $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.68 or 0.00552877 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,674.31 or 2.00636662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00030907 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,062.36 or 0.07052235 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

