Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

RDUS traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 802,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,923. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. The company has a market cap of $263.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.02. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.19). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 66,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

