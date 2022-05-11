Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,165,941 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165,941 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 2.00% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $1,319,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.60. The stock had a trading volume of 63,412,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,573,637. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.78. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $170.30 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.