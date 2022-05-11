Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 39,648 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,904 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,648 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $59,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 120,203 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.50.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,050,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,403,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.76. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $160.83 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $159.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $488,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $153,653.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,122,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,822,819 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.