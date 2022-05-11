Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 52,697 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,697 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $69,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 28.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,804,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,629,000 after acquiring an additional 399,341 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.7% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $78.89. 8,044,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,070,563. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $138.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.11. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $78.72 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

