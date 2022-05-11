Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 654,374 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,270,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 654,374 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 1.1% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Micron Technology worth $211,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 40,262 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 127,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,842,000 after buying an additional 11,954 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,454,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 403,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,588,000 after acquiring an additional 33,243 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.32.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, hitting $66.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,221,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,360,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.22. The company has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.