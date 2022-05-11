Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,334,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,100 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 0.8% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $160,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.83. 11,526,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,689,450. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $455.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.56.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

