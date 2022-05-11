Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,061,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,004 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.92% of VanEck Russia ETF worth $28,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Russia ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Russia ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Russia ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Russia ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Russia ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000.

NYSEARCA RSX remained flat at $$5.65 on Wednesday. VanEck Russia ETF has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $33.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

