Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 867,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,983 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $39,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 174,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 123,219 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,428,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,489,000 after acquiring an additional 603,630 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 69,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 147,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:INDA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.61. 4,288,891 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.76. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

