Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $90.87 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,485,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 131,538 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $90,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 154,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 269,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,499,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,011,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,064,000 after buying an additional 58,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.79. 32,815,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,174,830. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $92.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.62 and a 200 day moving average of $74.16. The stock has a market cap of $365.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.37%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

