Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,062,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,568 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.0% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Analog Devices worth $186,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 130.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,168 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 73.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 49.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,866,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,014,000 after buying an additional 1,620,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 52.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,488,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,315,000 after buying an additional 1,202,202 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.99. 3,860,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.37. The firm has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 95.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,422 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

