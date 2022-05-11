Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 66,074 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,074 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $33,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,683,000 after purchasing an additional 97,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,422,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 722,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,591,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 611,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,438,000 after buying an additional 78,705 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.54. The stock had a trading volume of 506,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,525. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $191.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.08 and a 200 day moving average of $150.27.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.56.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

