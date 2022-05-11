Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 359,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,302 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $46,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Blackstone by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Blackstone by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

NYSE:BX traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.70. 5,507,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,925,746. The firm has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.75 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.93%.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,510,094 shares of company stock valued at $11,189,865 and have sold 1,090,152 shares valued at $66,040,454. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.