Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the April 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RKUNY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.48. 290,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,155. Rakuten Group has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rakuten Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Rakuten Group, Inc offers internet services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cashback site; Rakuten Fashion, a fashion mail order site; Rakuten Books, an online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone/UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing that provides performance marketing services.

