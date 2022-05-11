Rally Hits One Day Volume of $3.81 Million (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Rally coin can now be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rally has traded 45.9% lower against the dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $208.91 million and $3.81 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.70 or 0.00566731 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,949.38 or 2.10107159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00029688 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,032.60 or 0.07123748 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,732,781,138 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

