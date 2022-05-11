Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) will announce $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.51. Range Resources posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 329.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $6.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $6.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

RRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Range Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

Shares of RRC stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 23,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,083,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.99. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $34.61.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 385.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

