Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.25

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 13413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $898.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.83 million. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACK. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 26,142.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 100.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

