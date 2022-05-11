Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RPD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 stock opened at $66.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.38. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at $595,336.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,968 shares of company stock worth $5,656,672 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.