Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $686.00 million-$692.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $683.81 million.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $66.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.29 and its 200-day moving average is $109.11. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.50.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $604,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,672 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,978,000 after purchasing an additional 570,372 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Rapid7 by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 553,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,104,000 after purchasing an additional 38,487 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 518,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,991,000 after purchasing an additional 44,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rapid7 by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Rapid7 by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

