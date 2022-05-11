Rari Governance Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $571,028.00 (RGT)

Rari Governance Token (RGT) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. Rari Governance Token has a market cap of $94.08 million and $571,028.00 worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rari Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $7.57 or 0.00025757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rari Governance Token has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.36 or 1.00029780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002272 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001701 BTC.

About Rari Governance Token

RGT is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 12,485,048 coins and its circulating supply is 12,432,866 coins. The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital . Rari Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@raricapital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

