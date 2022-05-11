Rathbones Group PLC Invests $263,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,222,000 after purchasing an additional 544,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,308,000 after buying an additional 637,208 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,810,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,914,000 after buying an additional 2,240,370 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,688,000 after buying an additional 2,540,748 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 22.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,140,000 after buying an additional 1,043,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $324,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $802,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DKNG opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $64.58.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

