Rathbones Group PLC Invests $263,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.07.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The company had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 279,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $6,706,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

