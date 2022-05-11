Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $300.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $295.72 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

