Rathbones Group PLC Sells 400 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $11,332,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 767.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 136,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 120,928 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $1,261,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 868.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. 19.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.27 and a 200-day moving average of $65.35. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $90.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.56.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

