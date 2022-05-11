Ravencoin Classic Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 44.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $330,370.88 and approximately $16,828.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,739.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,038.56 or 0.07093267 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000286 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017855 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00224242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.21 or 0.00654879 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00066502 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.77 or 0.00472414 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,473,740 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.