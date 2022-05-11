Reach plc (LON:RCH) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.46 Per Share

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.46 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:RCH opened at GBX 122 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 171.39. Reach has a 12 month low of GBX 114 ($1.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 430 ($5.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market cap of £384.38 million and a PE ratio of 130.00.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Reach from GBX 185 ($2.28) to GBX 135 ($1.66) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, insider Simon Fuller sold 42,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.19), for a total transaction of £74,768.90 ($92,182.10). Also, insider Jim Mullen acquired 80,527 shares of Reach stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £99,048.21 ($122,115.90).

Reach plc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites.

