Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reading International had a net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%.
Shares of NASDAQ:RDI traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 85,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,586. Reading International has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $77.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.17.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Reading International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reading International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Reading International
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
