Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reading International had a net margin of 22.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 85,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,586. Reading International has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $77.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.17.

Get Reading International alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Reading International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reading International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reading International by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.