Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of REAX stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18. Real Brokerage has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Real Brokerage by 657.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14,321 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Real Brokerage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.

