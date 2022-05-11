Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.70

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 28829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RLGY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realogy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Realogy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Realogy by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Realogy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in Realogy by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Realogy by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Realogy in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000.

About Realogy (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

