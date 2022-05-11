Realty Income (NYSE:O) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.84-$3.97 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.80.

NYSE O traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,442,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,259. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $62.74 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 290.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

