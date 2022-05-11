Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,588.22% and a negative return on equity of 105.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share.
Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 27,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,379. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.98. The stock has a market cap of $854.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.25.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RETA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.
About Reata Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.