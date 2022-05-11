Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,588.22% and a negative return on equity of 105.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 27,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,379. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.98. The stock has a market cap of $854.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RETA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,631,000 after buying an additional 44,658 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,969.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,058,000 after buying an additional 624,688 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,768,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

