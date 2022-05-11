Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Imperial Oil (IMO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN: IMO):

5/9/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$65.00 to C$72.00.

5/5/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$78.00 to C$80.00.

5/5/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$71.00.

5/2/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$70.00.

4/18/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$68.00 to C$72.00.

4/14/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$70.00.

4/14/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$70.00 to C$78.00.

3/14/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$60.00.

3/14/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$65.00.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $47.95. The company had a trading volume of 41,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,984. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 73.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth $293,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth $5,149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 19.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,616,000 after buying an additional 146,649 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Imperial Oil by 62.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,514 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

