Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Zalando (ZLNDY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zalando (OTCMKTS: ZLNDY):

5/6/2022 – Zalando was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

5/6/2022 – Zalando had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €90.00 ($94.74) to €55.00 ($57.89).

4/25/2022 – Zalando had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from €88.00 ($92.63) to €48.00 ($50.53). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,521. Zalando SE has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.56.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

