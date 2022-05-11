Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Shares Down 4.2%

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 45,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 76,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98.

Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RPMT)

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. The company provides Mazoola, a mobile payment platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. Its online solution enables families and parents to teach their children about financial management and spending, as well as provides a safe and secure venue for children under 13 in the United States and under 16 internationally, to participate in online and in retail stores financial transactions.

