Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Down 5.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $47.00. The company traded as low as $15.42 and last traded at $16.07. Approximately 14,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 656,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

RLAY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 22,994 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $481,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $320,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,177.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,585. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.