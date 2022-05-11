Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Shares Down 5.4%

Posted by on May 11th, 2022

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECYGet Rating)’s share price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.09. 145,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 124,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter.

About Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY)

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renesas Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renesas Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.