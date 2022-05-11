Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Shares Down 5.4%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.09. 145,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 124,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

