Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nautilus, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Nautilus in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Nautilus had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $147.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.83 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.

NYSE:NLS opened at $2.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $81.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in Nautilus by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,016,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 718,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nautilus by 245.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,187,000 after buying an additional 345,304 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Nautilus by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 1,122,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth about $1,781,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Nautilus by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 753,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 248,861 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

