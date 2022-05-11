Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Adecco Group (AHEXY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS: AHEXY) in the last few weeks:

5/10/2022 – Adecco Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 41 to CHF 36.

5/6/2022 – Adecco Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 38 to CHF 35. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Adecco Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 54.50 to CHF 51.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Adecco Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 42 to CHF 38. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Adecco Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2022 – Adecco Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

4/7/2022 – Adecco Group was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating. They now have a CHF 36 price target on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Adecco Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/17/2022 – Adecco Group was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -68.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Adecco Group AG has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adecco Group AG will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.00%.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

