Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $41.46

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$41.46 and last traded at C$42.51, with a volume of 1062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$42.91.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$490.24 million and a PE ratio of 251.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 741.57%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

